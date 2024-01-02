Lam Dong’s Chairman Tran Van Hiep Detained on Bribery Allegations

Tran Van Hiep, the Chairman of the Lam Dong Province People’s Committee, has been temporarily detained following allegations of accepting bribes and abuse of power. This announcement was made by Major General To An Xo, representative of the Ministry of Public Security. Hiep’s charges are connected to the Dai Ninh Eco-tourism Commercial Urban Area project in Lam Dong and surrounding areas.

Investigations Underway

The Criminal Investigation Department for Corruption, Economic Crimes and Smuggling is currently leading the investigation. Charges are being explored under Article 4, Article 354 of the Penal Code of 2015, which was updated in 2017. The Department has not only issued decisions to prosecute and arrest, but also to conduct searches of Hiep’s residence.

Asset Recovery for the State

As part of the investigation, assets connected to the accused are being thoroughly reviewed, documented, and sealed. This is a step taken with the aim of ensuring comprehensive asset recovery for the State.

Temporary Management

While the investigation continues, Vo Ngoc Hiep has been assigned to temporarily oversee and manage the activities of the People’s Committee until December 31, 2023.

Prior to his detention, Tran Van Hiep had served in various government roles within Lam Dong Province. The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission had previously found Hiep negligent in the handling of state affairs, a finding that now seems to foreshadow his current predicament.