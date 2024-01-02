en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Lam Dong’s Chairman Tran Van Hiep Detained on Bribery Allegations

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Lam Dong’s Chairman Tran Van Hiep Detained on Bribery Allegations

Tran Van Hiep, the Chairman of the Lam Dong Province People’s Committee, has been temporarily detained following allegations of accepting bribes and abuse of power. This announcement was made by Major General To An Xo, representative of the Ministry of Public Security. Hiep’s charges are connected to the Dai Ninh Eco-tourism Commercial Urban Area project in Lam Dong and surrounding areas.

Investigations Underway

The Criminal Investigation Department for Corruption, Economic Crimes and Smuggling is currently leading the investigation. Charges are being explored under Article 4, Article 354 of the Penal Code of 2015, which was updated in 2017. The Department has not only issued decisions to prosecute and arrest, but also to conduct searches of Hiep’s residence.

Asset Recovery for the State

As part of the investigation, assets connected to the accused are being thoroughly reviewed, documented, and sealed. This is a step taken with the aim of ensuring comprehensive asset recovery for the State.

Temporary Management

While the investigation continues, Vo Ngoc Hiep has been assigned to temporarily oversee and manage the activities of the People’s Committee until December 31, 2023.

Prior to his detention, Tran Van Hiep had served in various government roles within Lam Dong Province. The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission had previously found Hiep negligent in the handling of state affairs, a finding that now seems to foreshadow his current predicament.

0
Politics Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies

By Rafia Tasleem

SUNY Morrisville Revolutionizes Law Enforcement Training with Apex Officer Simulator

By BNN Correspondents

Sitges Celebrates New Year Amid Noise Disturbances and a Chilled Sea Dip

By Safak Costu

Legal Battle Threatens Supportive Housing Project in Clinton ...
@Courts & Law · 1 min
Legal Battle Threatens Supportive Housing Project in Clinton ...
heart comment 0
Debunked: Viral Video Falsely Links Wave Incident to Japan Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Debunked: Viral Video Falsely Links Wave Incident to Japan Earthquake
Extension Granted to PEI Councillor on Sanctions Over Residential Schools Controversy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Extension Granted to PEI Councillor on Sanctions Over Residential Schools Controversy
Village Councillor Given Extension to Comply with Sanctions Over Denial of Residential School Graves

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Village Councillor Given Extension to Comply with Sanctions Over Denial of Residential School Graves
Prince Edward Island Councillor Faces Sanctions Over Denial of Residential School Graves

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Prince Edward Island Councillor Faces Sanctions Over Denial of Residential School Graves
Latest Headlines
World News
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
17 seconds
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
18 seconds
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
19 seconds
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
19 seconds
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
22 seconds
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss
22 seconds
Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
25 seconds
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
26 seconds
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency
30 seconds
Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
41 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
45 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
48 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
55 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app