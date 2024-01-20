Lalu Yadav's Kin Nagendra Embroiled in Patna Extortion Case

In a recent revelation, Nagendra Yadav, a kin of the former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, finds himself in the eye of a criminal extortion storm in Patna, India. Nagendra, son of Lalu's elder brother Mahavir, stands accused of demanding an extortion sum of Rs 3 crore from a local builder, Nitin Kumar. This case is rooted in the construction of a multi-storeyed business complex along Danapur-Khagaul Road, on a 13-katha land owned by Subhash Rai. Nagendra has a previous record of extortion charges against Rai back in 2017 and is currently out on bail.

Yadav Clan's Disputed Involvement

Further entangling the Yadav family into this criminal web are Nagendra's sons, Tanuj Yadav and Nayan Yadav. Both are implicated in the case and are currently evading the law. A non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against them for assaulting a government employee. Their continued evasion from the authorities has stoked allegations of them leveraging their family connections to dodge arrest.

Dark Past and Controversies

Nagendra, besides being a graduate and a part-time Bhojpuri singer, has a notorious history of exploiting his ties to the Yadav political family, primarily to threaten and extort over disputed land. Lalu's family, however, has taken a step back from Nagendra, excluding him from family functions, indicating a distancing from his controversial actions.

Modus Operandi and Legal Scrutiny

Local law enforcement agencies have shed light on Nagendra's modus operandi. He is known to create or exploit land disputes as a means to extort money and has allegedly forged land deeds to usurp property. His controversial conduct has been under legal scrutiny since the early 2000s, with a slew of cases of criminal intimidation and extortion against him. This has led to his arrests and subsequent police actions on multiple occasions. His persistent involvement in such activities, despite legal repercussions, has cemented his reputation as a notorious figure in the region.