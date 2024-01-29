Lalu Yadav Grilled by ED in Land-for-Jobs Case: Political Ripples in Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Yadav faced a lengthy interrogation session by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Patna amid the ongoing land-for-jobs case. A significant point of legal scrutiny for Lalu Yadav, the case revolves around allegations of corrupt dealings during his tenure as the Railway Minister of India, where he is said to have exchanged land for employment.

The Roots of the Matter

As the Railway Minister from 2004-09, Lalu Yadav is accused of gifting railway jobs in exchange for plots of land at throwaway prices. The irregularities were allegedly committed in Patna and other areas, where several pieces of land, valued at over 200 crore in the current market, were unlawfully acquired. The land, initially procured for just 7.5 lakhs from economically vulnerable applicants, was later sold at a substantial profit.

The ED Interrogation

After multiple summons to Lalu Yadav and his family members, including his wife Rabri and daughters Misa and Hema Yadav, the RJD chief presented himself before the ED. The questioning, lasting for approximately ten hours, saw Lalu Yadav responding to over 50 questions related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam. The CBI, simultaneously investigating allegations of bribery, had previously filed a chargesheet against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and 13 others in the case.

Political Repercussions and Future Implications

The interrogation has stirred the political waters in Bihar. Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti criticized the BJP-led central government over the ED summons, suggesting a political vendetta against those opposing the BJP. As the situation develops, further information is awaited to understand the implications of this interrogation for Lalu Yadav and the broader political landscape in Bihar.