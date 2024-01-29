Lalu Prasad Yadav Grilled by Enforcement Directorate Over 'Land for Job' Scam

Former Indian Railway Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav, found himself under the microscope of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the infamous 'Land for Job' scam case. The grilling session, which reportedly lasted for over nine hours, took place at the ED's office in Patna. The case, alleging the exchange of jobs for land, has stirred significant interest amongst the public and media due to its implications on political corruption and accountability.

Details of the Interrogation

Accompanied by his daughter, Misa Bharti, Yadav faced a barrage of questions in a session that extended to nearly ten hours. The ED's persistence signals its determination to unearth further evidence related to the scam. This development comes in the wake of a fresh summons issued to Yadav and his son, Tejashwi Yadav. The RJD leadership has criticized the ED's move, attributing it to political motivations.

The 'Land for Job' Scam Case

The case, initially lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), revolves around allegations that Yadav, during his tenure as the Railway Minister, dispensed railway jobs in exchange for coveted plots of land. It is estimated that the current market value of these land parcels, which were allegedly acquired by Yadav's family at prominent locations in Patna and other areas, exceeds 200 crores.

Political Repercussions and Public Interest

The involvement of Yadav, a prominent political figure, in this case has sparked widespread interest and debate. Yadav's daughter, Misa Bharti, has vociferously criticized the BJP-led central government over the ED summons. The case has also implicated Yadav's wife, Rabri Devi, and son, Tejashwi Yadav, further intensifying the political heat.

In the face of these allegations, Yadav's recent appearance before the ED marks a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation. As the probe into the 'Land for Job' scam continues, the unfolding developments promise to shed more light on the underlying issues of political corruption and accountability in India.