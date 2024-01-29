Lalu Prasad Yadav Faces ED Interrogation Amidst Bihar's Political Turmoil

The former Railway Minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav, found himself under the scrutiny of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Patna. The ED questioned him concerning a land-for-job case, an investigation that unfolded in the backdrop of political turmoil in Bihar. His daughter, Rohini Acharya, took to social media to express her resentment, heightening the drama surrounding this event.

Interrogation and Outrage

Lalu Prasad Yadav was questioned at the ED's Patna office regarding the alleged land-for-jobs scam. Rohini Acharya, his daughter, expressed her outrage over the perceived ill-treatment of her ailing father. She accused the ED of displaying inhumane behavior by not permitting an assistant to accompany Yadav, who is in poor health.

Political Upheaval in Bihar

This incident coincided with significant political shifts in Bihar. Nitish Kumar, the state's Chief Minister, ended his party's (Janata Dal (United)) alliance with the RJD. He realigned with the BJP, a move that came just months after breaking away from the BJP to join hands with the RJD. The political changes in Bihar lent a tense backdrop to the ongoing investigation.

Land-for-Job Case

The land-for-job case revolves around accusations of obtaining financial benefits during Yadav's tenure as the Union Railway Minister. Yadav, who served as the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009 under the United Progressive Alliance government, is accused of appointing several individuals to Group "D" positions in the Indian Railways. These appointments allegedly came in exchange for land transfers to his family members and A K Infosystems Private Limited. The ED investigation revealed that the lands, located in prominent areas in Patna and elsewhere, have a current market value exceeding 200 crores. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against Yadav and others involved, and a charge sheet has been filed against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti, and 13 others.