Lai Mohammed Reveals How Fake News Nearly Ended His 40-Year Marriage at Soyinka's 90th

The immediate past Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, shared a personal account at Prof. Wole Soyinka's 90th birthday celebration in Lagos, illustrating the perilous impact of fake news on his 40-year marriage. Mohammed highlighted a distressing incident from 2018, when unfounded social media claims nearly drove a wedge between him and his wife, showcasing the broader dangers of misinformation.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Truth

Mohammed recounted the night his wife confronted him with allegations of possessing a secret overseas account worth 1.3 billion dollars, a claim propagated by the rampant spread of fake news. Despite the absurdity, the former minister had to employ facts and figures from federal appropriations to dismantle the baseless accusation, emphasizing the ludicrous nature of such claims and the difficulty in convincing those closest to him of his innocence.

The Broader Impact of Fake News

Advertisment

The incident shed light on the pervasive issue of fake news during Mohammed's tenure, where he battled against a tide of misinformation affecting not just public figures but also democratic processes and public safety. He pointed out the use of sophisticated technologies like Artificial Intelligence in creating convincing but false narratives, further complicating the fight against misinformation.

Calling for Action

Mohammed called for a robust regulatory framework to hold social media platforms accountable and stressed the importance of prioritizing the integrity of information. He underscored the role of the media and technology companies in combating disinformation, advocating for a collective effort to safeguard democratic values and public trust amidst the growing challenge of fake news.