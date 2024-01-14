en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan’s President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:25 pm EST
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan’s President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing

In a resounding assertion of Taiwan’s distinct identity, Lai Ching-te, a member of the island’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party, has been elected as the new president.

This historic event marks the first time a political party has secured three consecutive terms in office in Taiwan’s history, reflecting the island’s resolve to stand firm against Beijing’s ambitions of achieving unification.

The Taiwanese presidential election, which saw Lai securing over 40% of the votes, was a vibrant affair that reasserted the island’s democratic character.

The voters displayed a strong preference for preserving their de facto independence, choosing a party known for advocating Taiwan’s distinctiveness from China.

This decision comes despite China’s escalating economic pressure and military intimidation, further testifying to the island’s unyielding spirit.

0
Politics Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
4 mins ago
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
Rahul Gandhi, the Member of Parliament from the Congress party, has initiated the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ a political mission aimed at unifying the nation and promoting justice. The campaign, set to cover a distance of over 6,000 kilometres, began in Manipur and is scheduled to conclude in Mumbai by mid-March. The Journey Begins The
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
The UK's Migration Paradox: Public Dissent and the Conservative Party's Response
12 mins ago
The UK's Migration Paradox: Public Dissent and the Conservative Party's Response
Majority of UK Constituencies Favor Tighter Immigration Controls, Survey Reveals
13 mins ago
Majority of UK Constituencies Favor Tighter Immigration Controls, Survey Reveals
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
5 mins ago
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
8 mins ago
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
A Week in Pictures: AFP's Global Photo Highlights
8 mins ago
A Week in Pictures: AFP's Global Photo Highlights
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
43 seconds
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
50 seconds
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
4 mins
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
5 mins
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
8 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
A Week in Pictures: AFP's Global Photo Highlights
8 mins
A Week in Pictures: AFP's Global Photo Highlights
The UK's Migration Paradox: Public Dissent and the Conservative Party's Response
12 mins
The UK's Migration Paradox: Public Dissent and the Conservative Party's Response
Majority of UK Constituencies Favor Tighter Immigration Controls, Survey Reveals
13 mins
Majority of UK Constituencies Favor Tighter Immigration Controls, Survey Reveals
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
14 mins
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
11 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
12 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app