Lahore High Court Dismisses Petition Against Nawaz Sharif’s Nomination Papers

In a significant legal development, the Lahore High Court dismissed a petition challenging the approval of Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers from NA-130. The lawsuit was founded on the premise of Sharif’s lifetime disqualification by the Supreme Court in the Panama case.

Details of the Petition

Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry, chief of Pakistan Awami Mahaz, was the petitioner. He argued that Sharif’s lifetime disqualification by the Supreme Court should render his nomination invalid. However, the court, led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, noted that the Supreme Court had already delivered a verdict regarding Sharif’s eligibility. The tribunal’s dismissal of the appeal against Sharif’s nomination was deemed not in contradiction with the facts of the case.

Interpretation of Supreme Court’s Decision

The petitioner insisted that since the Supreme Court’s decision on lifetime disqualification came after the approval of Sharif’s nomination papers, it should not apply to his case. This argument, however, did not sway the High Court. It held that the Appellate Tribunal’s decision and the Supreme Court’s verdict on Sharif’s disqualification were not in contravention to each other.

Implications of High Court’s Dismissal

The High Court’s dismissal of this petition upholds the Appellate Tribunal’s decision, allowing Nawaz Sharif to maintain his candidacy for the election. Despite the lifetime disqualification handed down by the Supreme Court in the Panama case, Sharif remains eligible to contest the election from NA-130. This decision signifies a crucial juncture in Pakistan’s political landscape, and its implications will be keenly observed in the forthcoming electoral process.