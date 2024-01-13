Lahore High Court Bars Moonis Elahi from Contesting 2024 Elections

In a significant turn of events, Moonis Elahi, a former federal minister and son of former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi, has been debarred from participating in the 2024 elections by the Lahore High Court (LHC). This verdict came in the wake of the court rejecting his appeals against the decisions of the appellate tribunal, which had previously declined his nomination papers from all four constituencies he intended to run for.

Legal Consequences for Moonis Elahi

Apart from the electoral blow, Moonis Elahi is facing legal repercussions in connection with corruption allegations involving the Lahore Masterplan. The court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against him in this respect. Anti-corruption officials have accused Moonis Elahi of non-cooperation in the investigation and claim that the case is currently at a standstill due to his evasion. He is facing severe charges of corruption involving billions of rupees in development projects.

The Legal Saga Involving the Elahi Family

These hearings were part of a larger legal saga that also included petitions from Qaisra Elahi, Pervaiz Elahi’s wife. Her nomination papers were initially rejected as well. However, the LHC ruled in favor of Qaisra Elahi, thereby overturning the appellate tribunal’s rejection and enabling her to run for the seats from NA-69, NA-64, and PP-32. The verdict on Pervaiz Elahi’s own petitions, however, remains to be decided.

Implications on Future Elections

The LHC’s decision to bar Moonis Elahi from contesting the 2024 elections marks a significant development in Pakistan’s political landscape. The impact of this ruling on the Elahi family’s political influence and their party’s prospects in the forthcoming elections is yet to be seen. At the same time, the corruption allegations against Moonis Elahi raise serious questions about the transparency and integrity of Pakistan’s political leaders.