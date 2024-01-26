Lagos State Revolutionizes Land Administration with e-GIS Portal

In a significant stride toward modernizing land administration, the Lagos State Government in Nigeria has launched an electronic Geographic Information System (e-GIS) portal. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu formally introduced this digital platform, revolutionizing the process of land acquisition, documentation, and verification in Lagos State.

Transitioning to Digital Land Transactions

This ground-breaking innovation transitions land title applications from manual paperwork to a comprehensive digital format. It eliminates intermediaries in the process of obtaining land titles and facilitates online verification, application, and request for government surveys and certified true copies of land documents. The advent of the e-GIS portal allows Lagos residents to handle these transactions from the comfort of their homes.

Building Upon a Legacy of Innovation

The e-GIS portal is a continuation of the Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) introduced by former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the current President of Nigeria. His successor, ex-Governor Babatunde Fashola, further developed the system by introducing the electronic Certificate of Occupancy with advanced security features to prevent forgery. Governor Sanwo-Olu's e-GIS portal organizes and merges all archived land records dating back to the 19th century and consolidates transactional data for each parcel of land in Lagos State's cadastral.

Aligning with a Vision for a 21st Century Smart City

Despite initial fears of the project being abandoned due to delays, the successful launch of the e-GIS portal underscores a pivotal moment in transforming land allocation in Lagos. This technological leap aligns with the vision of creating a 21st-century smart city. It aims to promote accountability, transparency, and improve service delivery. With the adoption of the Momentum Land Administration Solution software, Lagos joins the global league of cities utilizing technology for sustainable solutions.

Sanwo-Olu urged staff members to embrace this new system, which promises to reduce transaction times, eliminate corruption, and foster collaboration among government agencies involved in land administration. Dr. Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, stressed the need for creating a single database to streamline data from various ministries and agencies. The e-GIS units established across these entities will ensure a participatory approach to maintaining the system and fostering public trust.