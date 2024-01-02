Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations

The dawn of 2024 has ushered in renewed hopes and expectations for the residents of Lagos State, following a challenging 2023. From individuals to political parties and the state government, the collective aspiration is for a year of progress, stability, and improved welfare.

Voices of the People

Yetunde, a single mother, expressed gratitude for the arrival of a new year and her high hopes for a brighter future. Ademola Waheed, a welder, expressed his wish for significant improvements to avert national problems. Saka, a motorist, urged the federal and Lagos State governments to create policies to alleviate the hardships of the previous year. Kunle Adebanjo, an engineer, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to address the foreign exchange issue, citing the negative impact of unstable exchange rates on his business and the cost of materials.

Political Parties and Governance

The Lagos State Chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, acknowledged the economic challenges faced by the people, especially the downtrodden, and expressed hope for better prospects. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, promised greater support to the business community and emphasized the importance of supporting and appreciating the residents, culture, tourism, and youth development. The PDP criticized the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration for not providing the quality of life residents deserved and pledged its commitment to transforming Lagos.

Officials’ Commitment

Local government chairmen have assured residents of more dividends of democracy in 2024. They pledged to deliver more projects in education, health, and other sectors. Governor Sanwo-Olu assured residents of bigger and greater accomplishments in 2024, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to making life better for all residents. He urged Lagos residents to remain hopeful for greater prosperity and opportunities in the coming year.