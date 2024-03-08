Lagos State Partners with Private Sector to Prevent Building Collapses

Lagos State Government, in a strategic move to combat the recurring menace of building collapses, has announced a new initiative dubbed the "Accredited Certifiers Program." This initiative, revealed on March 8, 2024, aims to involve the private sector in the built industry, enhancing service delivery and enforcement of building regulations. Dr. Olajide Babatunde, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, made this announcement, emphasizing the program's goal to ensure zero tolerance towards building collapses through robust monitoring and inspection of construction projects.

The Accredited Certifiers Program seeks to leverage the expertise and capacity of professionals in the built environment to improve the quality of buildings in Lagos. By involving these professionals, the program intends to streamline the building process, making it more effective and compliant with international standards. This move comes as a response to recommendations from a Government White Paper on a previous building collapse, advocating for a stronger public-private partnership in monitoring ongoing construction activities.

Role of LASBCA and Other Agencies

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) will play a pivotal role in this partnership, acting as the sole enforcer of building development regulations. To simplify the enforcement process and reduce the public's misconception of multiple inspections, LASBCA will interface with other state agencies and parastatals, allowing them to focus on their core responsibilities. This approach aims to eliminate the multiplicity of enforcement agents and streamline the inspection and certification processes for constructions, especially those above six floors.

Arc. Gbolahan Oki, the General Manager of LASBCA, highlighted the agency's commitment to eradicating illegal building constructions in Lagos. He pointed out the issues caused by "omo onile" or land grabbers, who distort master plans by selling lands earmarked for public purposes. Oki warned that the government would not hesitate to remove buildings constructed on such lands and advised developers and landowners to verify property titles with the state land registry before making purchases. This firm stance against illegal constructions reinforces the government's dedication to ensuring safety and compliance in the built environment.

The partnership between Lagos State and the private sector through the Accredited Certifiers Program marks a significant step towards enhancing the safety and quality of buildings in the state. By combining the strengths and expertise of both sectors, Lagos aims to prevent future building collapses, ensuring a safer and more sustainable urban development.