Law

Lagos State Governor Takes Firm Stand on Traffic Law Enforcement

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
Lagos State Governor Takes Firm Stand on Traffic Law Enforcement

In an assertive move to enforce traffic laws, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ordered the arrest of Okada riders found violating one-way traffic rules on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. This incident occurred while the Governor was en route to an event and his directive subsequently led to the apprehension of several riders, including a lance corporal in the Army.

Unwavering Enforcement of Law Compliance

The arrest of the lance corporal demonstrated the governor’s unyielding stance on law compliance. Regardless of the soldier’s attempt to leverage his military status to evade arrest, Governor Sanwo-Olu insisted on his detention, underscoring the significance of adhering to traffic laws. This event was caught on video and shared widely on social media by the Governor’s aides, amplifying the message of the importance of law and order.

A Pledge to Expedite the Passage of the 2024 Lagos Budget

In a separate but related event, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, expressed gratitude for Governor Sanwo-Olu’s continued support to state legislators. This acknowledgment surfaced during a visit by the Governor to the Assembly members at their budget retreat in Abuja. Obasa commended Sanwo-Olu for his cooperative governance style, contrasting it with other governors who might obstruct legislative functions. He also committed to fast-tracking the passage of the 2024 Lagos budget, labeling it a new year’s gift to the Governor and the state’s residents.

Continued Efforts towards Development

The Lagos State Government is channeling its focus on completing ongoing projects across the state in the new year. This commitment received praise from business and economic experts who acknowledged the Lagos State Government for achieving 78 per cent of the 2023 budget as of the end of September. In a related move, the Lagos State Government also sealed Quilox Club, Victoria Island, for environmental and safety infractions.

Law Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

