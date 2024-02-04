Lagos State Governor Reaffirms Commitment to Fourth Mainland Bridge Construction

On a recent trip to China, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reaffirmed his commitment to the construction of the much-anticipated Fourth Mainland Bridge in Lagos, set to break ground in March. The announcement came during a visit to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), the contractor assigned to the bridge project.

Reassurance Amid Financial Uncertainty

Despite the absence of complete funding, Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed upon the project's significance, describing it as a legacy, and expressed the urgency to commence construction. He urged CCECC to collaborate with his administration to raise funds and initiate the project as soon as possible.

A Partner in Development

Sanwo-Olu's vision for CCECC extends beyond the role of a mere contractor. The Governor views the corporation as a partner in infrastructure development in Lagos State, reinforcing the importance of their collaboration on this critical project.

Exploring Development in Dalian

Sanwo-Olu's visit to China also included a tour to the Dalian Urban Planning Exhibition Centre in Xigang District, a coastal city known for its aquatic products and expansive coastline. The Governor took the opportunity to learn about the historical developments and future plans of Dalian, further broadening his perspective on urban planning and development.

As the first quarter of the year edges closer, Lagos residents await the groundbreaking of the Fourth Mainland Bridge, a project that promises to enhance transportation and contribute to Lagos State's infrastructural development. With Sanwo-Olu's committed leadership and CCECC's partnership, the bridge serves as a symbol of progress and development for Lagos.