Lagos State Government's Battle to Reclaim Public Spaces

In a bid to enhance the city's environment, the Lagos State government in Nigeria has embarked on an initiative to reclaim public and open spaces.

These areas have been illegally occupied for a spectrum of commercial and residential activities. In an operation that required significant resource and security mobilization, the government successfully reclaimed spaces in areas including Iganmu Bridge, Doyin, Orile, Alaba, Mile 2, Festac First Gate, Alakija, Abule-Ado, Iyana-Iba, and Alaba-Rago.

Despite the initial success of the reclamation efforts, the government has failed to put in place sustainable management measures for these reclaimed spaces.

This lack of follow-up has led to the gradual return of the evicted occupants, who once transformed these spaces into shops, mini-warehouses, offices, betting houses, and workshops.

The persistence of this pattern has raised concerns among residents who have been affected by the illegal occupation.