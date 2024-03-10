Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate Jandor Asserts Leadership, Eyes 2027 Election Victory

Dr. Abdul Azeez Adediran, known as Jandor, the Lagos State PDP Governorship Candidate in the 2023 General Elections, has publicly affirmed his position as the de facto leader of the party in Lagos State. This declaration was made during a Thank You Parley organized to appreciate the efforts of his campaign team and supporters. Jandor emphasized his commitment to steering the party towards a successful outing in the 2027 elections, despite the setbacks faced in the previous elections.
Jandor's leadership proclamation comes at a critical time when the party seeks direction and rejuvenation after the general elections. By invoking constitutional backing and his electoral role, he seeks to galvanize the party faithful, stressing that any dissenting leader within the party's ranks is free to exit.
This bold move aims to consolidate support and foster a united front as the party prepares for future electoral battles. Furthermore, Jandor's appreciation of the tireless efforts of his campaign team underscores the rigorous and unprecedented campaign strategies employed in 2023, setting a new benchmark for political engagement in Lagos State.
Addressing Internal Conflicts and Future Strategy
The call for party unity and the purge of unpatriotic elements reflect a strategic approach to rebuilding the party's integrity and focus. Jandor's critique of those who undermined the party's efforts in the last elections signals a new era of accountability and loyalty within the PDP's ranks.
Prominent party figures, including Otunba Segun Adewale and Pa Christopher Osoba, echoed Jandor's sentiments, advocating for a transparent and merit-based approach to leadership and candidate selection. Their support for Jandor's future political aspirations and commitment to the party's rejuvenation efforts highlight a collective resolve to overcome past failures and strive for electoral success.
National Concerns and the Path Forward
Aside from internal party dynamics, Jandor also touched on national issues, specifically the economic hardships faced by Nigerians due to policy decisions like the removal of fuel subsidies. His appeal to the national leadership for pragmatic solutions reflects a broader concern for the welfare of the citizenry.
The convergence of PDP loyalists and leaders at the event, including critical voices within the non-indigene community, underscores the widespread support for Jandor's leadership and vision for both the party and Lagos State at large.