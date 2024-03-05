De Renaissance Patriots Advocate for Lagos Indigenes' Rights, Transforming Representation

Amidst the bustling cityscape of Lagos, a group named De Renaissance Patriots, composed of eminent Lagosians, has publicly declared its commitment to advocating for the rights and representation of the state's indigenous populace. With a lineup that boasts of Prof. Adele Jinadu as the Chairman of its Board of Trustees, along with other notable figures such as Retired Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju and Justice Solomon Olusola Hunponu-Wuse, this organization has made headlines for its unyielding stance on ensuring local representation in political spheres. The announcement, made through a statement by Prince Bashir Adefaka, their Media and Publicity officer, underscores their dedication to promoting the socio-cultural and political aspirations of Lagos indigenes.

The De Renaissance Patriots have outlined their mission to foster a society that not only recognizes but actively promotes the welfare and aspirations of Lagos State indigenes. By initiating programmes that directly involve the state's residents, the group aims to cultivate a deeper appreciation and practice of local culture, traditions, and educational advancement. Their advocacy extends to ensuring that gubernatorial candidates from any political party vying for office in Lagos must be bona fide IBILE Eko persons, a move they believe will counter the prolonged marginalization and deprivation faced by the indigenes at the hands of non-indigenous political powers since the return of democracy in 1999.

Confronting Mis-development and Marginalization

The socio-cultural organization has expressed grave concerns over what it describes as the 'mis-development' of Lagos, a condition that has significantly impacted the living conditions within the state. This situation, they argue, has not been fully grasped by some indigenes, underscoring a need for heightened awareness and action. The group's efforts in sensitization have reportedly begun to bear fruit, with an increasing number of indigenous Lagosians rallying behind their cause. In a striking revelation, the statement also highlighted the support from non-indigenous residents, who have pledged to back the Patriots in achieving their objectives.

The emergence of De Renaissance Patriots as a vocal advocate for the rights of Lagos indigenes marks a pivotal moment in the state's socio-political landscape. Their commitment to reshaping the governance of Lagos to reflect the true identity and aspirations of its original inhabitants is a bold step towards fostering a more inclusive and equitable society. As the group continues to gain momentum, the support from both indigenous and non-indigenous residents of Lagos underscores a growing recognition of the importance of local representation in the state's political arena. This collective movement towards a more representative governance model not only promises to address long-standing issues of marginalization but also paves the way for a future where the cultural and social ethos of Lagos is preserved and celebrated.