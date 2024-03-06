Lagos Human Rights Group Challenges Early Closure of Abel Orebiyi Street Gate

The Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) in Lagos has raised alarm over the early closure of Abel Orebiyi Street's entrance gate in Opebi, Ikeja, at 8:00 pm daily, asserting it infringes on the rights and freedoms of the residents. This situation has sparked a debate on the balance between security measures and personal liberties within the community.

Investigations reveal that the closure forces motorists to detour through Ajanaku Street, extending their journey by approximately 120 meters. This directive applies to all, including non-residents and guests attending events within the estate, causing inconvenience and affecting local businesses. While some residents view this as a necessary security precaution, others argue for a later closure time, suggesting midnight as a more reasonable hour to balance security concerns with personal freedom and business activities.

CLO Raises Human Rights Concerns

Princewill Akpakpan, head of the Legal Unit at CLO Lagos, underscores the importance of security but insists that such measures must consider the community's needs and the inherent rights of individuals. He argues that streets and roads are public spaces and should remain accessible, especially in a well-policed metropolis like Ikeja. According to Akpakpan, the current restrictions not only inconvenience residents and visitors but also potentially violate human rights by limiting access to public spaces without a justifiable threat.

The CLO is advocating for the residents' association and local authorities to revisit the gate closure policy, suggesting a compromise closure time of midnight. Despite attempts, the residents' association has not yet responded to these concerns. The situation highlights the ongoing struggle to find a balance between security measures and the preservation of personal freedoms within residential communities.

This debate in Lagos's Opebi neighborhood serves as a microcosm of broader discussions on security, personal freedom, and the rights of citizens in urban settings. As communities continue to grapple with these issues, the outcomes of such disputes will likely set precedents for how similar situations are handled in the future, emphasizing the need for dialogue and compromise in ensuring both safety and liberty.