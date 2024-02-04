Labour's Promise of Race Relations Act: Tackling Structural Inequalities in Britain

Keir Starmer, Britain's Labour Party leader, in 2020, had pledged to instate a race relations act. This proposal was born out of the need to confront the structural inequalities endured by the minority ethnic communities, brought to light by the Covid pandemic's lopsided impact. Inspired by a report from Labour peer Doreen Lawrence - the mother of Stephen Lawrence, a murdered black teenager - the proposal underscored the ongoing cycle of injustice in the absence of long-term action.

A Taskforce for Race Equality

The proposed taskforce was designed with a mission to develop policies that would tackle the disparities in employment, housing, health services, and the criminal justice system. The problem is real, and the numbers prove it. Minority ethnic workers in insecure jobs have more than doubled since 2011. People of colour are more prone to live in poverty, occupy social housing, and face the risk of homelessness.

Initial Reception and Subsequent Doubts

Starmer's pledge was welcomed initially. However, the absence of a draft law and Labour's approach towards issues concerning minority communities have given rise to doubts. With an election on the horizon, Labour's cautious policy approach has sparked anxiety about the potential delay in substantial reforms.

Race Relations Act: A Step Forward?

The announcement of what the race relations act would entail under a Labour government is indeed a positive stride. Yet, experts like the Runnymede Trust argue it may not sufficiently address the depth of racial inequalities. The Labour Party is now faced with the challenge of developing a comprehensive strategy with sustained investment to tackle these disparities. The goal isn't just economic growth; it's a moral imperative.