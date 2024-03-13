Labour's Yvette Cooper Unveils Plan to Document Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced a Labour Government plan to require police to log non-hate crime incidents of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, aiming to combat extremism more effectively. This move, intended to reverse a decision made by former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, would enable law enforcement to better track potential threats and ensure perpetrators face the full force of the law, amidst growing extremist threats.

Addressing Extremism with Comprehensive Strategy

Cooper criticized the current government's approach to extremism as sluggish and muddled, highlighting the need for a robust strategy that includes wide community engagement. She outlined a three-point plan focusing on legislation review, community collaboration, and an effective hate crime action plan. Cooper's call for action comes ahead of Michael Gove's announcement of a new official definition of extremism, meant to replace the Prevent program's current definition.

Legal Gaps and Online Radicalisation

The Labour Shadow Home Secretary pointed out the legal loopholes that allow extremists to operate without retribution, referring to a review by Sir Mark Rowley and Sara Khan which called for legal adjustments to address hateful extremism. Cooper emphasized the urgent need to tackle online radicalisation, citing examples of antisemitic and Islamophobic content easily found on social media platforms, underscoring the role of digital spaces in the spread of extremist ideologies.

Call for Unity and Long-term Vision

Yvette Cooper appealed for a non-partisan approach to combating extremism, echoing the voices of three former Tory Home Secretaries who also called for united efforts to address the issue. Stressing the importance of serious leadership and long-term planning, Cooper urged the government to work constructively across parties and with communities to devise a comprehensive counter-extremism strategy. The Labour plan represents a call to action at a critical time when the risks of both Islamist and far-right extremism are escalating, demanding more than just a new definition of extremism but a strategic and inclusive response.