en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Labour’s Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Labour’s Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead

Labour Party’s Chief Campaign Strategist, Morgan McSweeney, has cautioned shadow ministers against complacency despite the party’s strong lead in the polls as they head into the election year.

McSweeney’s presentation to the shadow cabinet drew parallels from past international elections where the leading party’s advantage evaporated in the weeks leading up to the election, resulting in unexpected defeats.

Maintaining Fiscal Responsibility

The primary focus of the Labour Party’s election strategy, led by Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, is on maintaining fiscal discipline.

The party aims to steer clear of unfunded election promises and has committed to maintain current levels of income and wealth taxes without major changes.

This approach, according to McSweeney, is crucial for proving the party’s credibility to voters.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Somerville Community Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Calls for End to Israeli Military Funding

By BNN Correspondents

Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect

By Quadri Adejumo

BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Dishonesty, AAP Leader Ignores ED Summons

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kyra's Law: A Game-changer in Child Custody Decisions in New York

By Hadeel Hashem

London's New Year's Eve Fireworks: Celebration, Controversy, and Crime ...
@Politics · 2 mins
London's New Year's Eve Fireworks: Celebration, Controversy, and Crime ...
heart comment 0
Bangladesh High Court Responds to Election Bias Claims

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh High Court Responds to Election Bias Claims
Agodi Gardens: A Legal Stand-off between Heritage Preservation and Public Security

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Agodi Gardens: A Legal Stand-off between Heritage Preservation and Public Security
CFO’s Dismissal over Credit Card Misuse Deemed Discriminatory: A Wake-Up Call for Employers

By Sakchi Khandelwal

CFO's Dismissal over Credit Card Misuse Deemed Discriminatory: A Wake-Up Call for Employers
Man Formally Charged with Downloading Child Abuse Images Pleads Not Guilty

By Geeta Pillai

Man Formally Charged with Downloading Child Abuse Images Pleads Not Guilty
Latest Headlines
World News
Somerville Community Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Calls for End to Israeli Military Funding
14 seconds
Somerville Community Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Calls for End to Israeli Military Funding
Alzheon Advances Alzheimer's Treatment, ALZ-801 Nears Completion of Phase 3 Trial
24 seconds
Alzheon Advances Alzheimer's Treatment, ALZ-801 Nears Completion of Phase 3 Trial
Age-ility Classes: Circus Skills for the Elderly Foster Well-being and Social Connections
30 seconds
Age-ility Classes: Circus Skills for the Elderly Foster Well-being and Social Connections
Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth
43 seconds
Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth
Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect
1 min
Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect
BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Dishonesty, AAP Leader Ignores ED Summons
1 min
BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Dishonesty, AAP Leader Ignores ED Summons
Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students
1 min
Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students
Bernie Collins: An Unconventional Journey in the World of Formula One
2 mins
Bernie Collins: An Unconventional Journey in the World of Formula One
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk
2 mins
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
23 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
24 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app