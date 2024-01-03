Labour’s Bacik Open to Merger with Social Democrats, Calls for National Immigration Campaign

Leader of the Labour Party in Ireland, Ivana Bacik, has signaled an openness to a merger with the Social Democrats, stating that there are no ideological differences between the two parties. This claim, however, has been contested by Holly Cairns, the leader of the Social Democrats, who points to Labour’s past support for policies such as the privatization of Bord Gais and penalization of lone-parent families as significant differences in practice.

Bacik’s Concerns Over Rising Far-Right Influence

In her recent remarks, Bacik also expressed concern about the rise of the far right in Ireland. The Labour leader called for a national campaign to educate the public on the benefits of immigration, criticizing the government’s approach toward refugee accommodation. She suggested the appointment of a specific minister for immigration to ensure a more streamlined and effective approach to the issue.

Proposed Use of Vacant Buildings for Refugee Accommodation

Bacik also voiced support for government efforts to provide accommodation for asylum seekers but proposed the use of vacant buildings like barracks for this purpose. This suggestion comes amid a continuing debate over the handling of asylum cases in the UK, with figures revealing that nearly 100,000 people are still awaiting a decision. Bacik urged Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to address the nation on the benefits of migration, emphasizing the need for a more compassionate and informed discourse on the issue.

Labour’s Housing Goals and Election Hopes

At their annual conference, Labour set an ambitious goal to deliver one million homes over the next decade, including new builds and retrofits. As elections approach, Bacik remains confident about Labour’s chances of retaining their seats, even with the party polling at 4% and some notable members not seeking re-election. Acknowledging the tough battle in her own Dublin Bay South constituency, Bacik remains optimistic, underscoring the party’s commitment to their housing goals and their broader vision for Ireland.