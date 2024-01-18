Labour Party's Tax Proposal Criticized by SNP and Trade Unions

In a shift from traditional Labour values, Rachel Reeves, a key figure in the UK Labour Party, outlined in an interview with the Telegraph that a Labour government is considering a tax cut for individuals earning more than £100,000 a year. This controversial stance mirrors the sentiment expressed by Labour leader Keir Starmer in an earlier statement to the Observer, asserting that a Labour government would not impose heavy taxes on the super-rich as a means to redistribute wealth.

Criticism from SNP and Trade Unions

The proposed tax policy has drawn criticism from both the Scottish National Party (SNP) and various trade unions. Drew Hendry, the SNP's economy spokesperson, lambasted the policy as a 'handout to the richest in society'. He reasserted the SNP's dedication to opposing austerity measures and safeguarding Scotland's interests, up to and including the right to choose independence.

Equally disapproving was Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite union. Graham underscored the necessity of state intervention and investment to reach pivotal objectives such as achieving net-zero emissions, securing energy, and fostering the growth of strategic industries. She warned that without proper investment, working people and the country's future prosperity would suffer.

Rachel Reeves' Intentions

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves hinted at the possibility of tax reductions for the highest earners if Labour secures a win in the general election. Her vision includes tax cuts for workers across the earnings spectrum, including those with incomes exceeding £125,000. This move forms part of Labour's strategy to appeal to the corporate sector and convince firms and voters that the party is business-friendly and has moved away from high-tax policies.

Funding Concerns

However, Tory critics have expressed anxiety about how Labour plans to fund its ambitious £28 billion green infrastructure spending proposals. Currently, the highest earners pay a 45p rate on income above £125,140 per year. Reeves has previously expressed reservations about unbacked tax cuts announced in a previous budget, emphasizing the need to lower taxes on working people, but without making any concrete commitments.