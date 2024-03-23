Labour Party's N25m Form Fee Sparks Gender Inclusivity Debate in Edo Politics

In a recent turn of events, the Labour Party's decision to charge a N25 million fee for female gubernatorial aspirants' expression of interest forms has ignited a debate over gender inclusivity in politics. Aisha Okojie Odigie, an aspirant in the just concluded primary in Edo State, voiced her concerns, highlighting the missed opportunity for promoting women's participation in the political arena. Odigie's stance underscores the broader discourse on the necessity of fostering a more inclusive political landscape in Nigeria, particularly for women and youths.

Advertisment

Revisiting the Decision

The Labour Party initially considered offering free expression of interest forms to female aspirants to level the playing field. However, this decision was reversed, setting the price for women at N25 million, marginally less than the N30 million fee for men. This move has been criticized for potentially disenfranchising a significant portion of the party's base, including workers, the underprivileged, and the downtrodden, who are less likely to afford such steep fees. Odigie, a United Nations ambassador and advocate for women, children, and the underprivileged, argues that this decision contradicts the party's values of inclusivity and equality.

Implications for Gender Equality in Politics

Advertisment

Odigie believes that waiving the fees for women could have significantly altered the dynamics of political participation, encouraging more women to step into the fray as aspirants or active voters. Such a gesture could also inspire younger generations of women to engage in politics, seeing it as a viable path to effecting change. The discussion brings to light the broader issue of gender bias in Nigerian politics and the need for compliance with the United Nations' recommendations for a 35% inclusion rate for women in governance.

Impact on the Labour Party's Reputation

While some may argue that the controversy surrounding the nomination fees might not severely impact the Labour Party's goodwill, Odigie contends that it represents a missed opportunity to reinforce the party's commitment to its core values. The debate over the fees also shines a spotlight on internal disputes within the party, particularly in Edo State, where multiple candidates have laid claim to the governorship ticket post-primary. Despite these challenges, Odigie remains hopeful that the party will resolve its issues and continue to champion the interests of the people it seeks to represent.

This development in Edo State's political landscape serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality in politics. As the conversation unfolds, it becomes clear that achieving true inclusivity requires more than just rhetoric; it demands concrete actions and policies that empower all members of society to participate fully in the democratic process.