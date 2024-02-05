Labour Party's Akpata Pledges Allegiance to Party, Criticizes Primary Process Issues

In a recent interview on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, Olumide Akpata, a governorship aspirant of the Labour Party in Edo State, reaffirmed his allegiance to the party, regardless of the outcome of the forthcoming primaries. Akpata, who previously served as the president of the Nigeria Bar Association, expressed his unwavering commitment to the party's ideals and voiced criticism of internal issues that plagued previous state primaries.

Akpata stressed the necessity of addressing these glitches to prevent their reoccurrence and emphasized that he does not engage in what he termed 'political harlotry'. Even in the face of potential unfair treatment during the selection process, Akpata made it clear he would not defect from the Labour Party. Rather, he advocates for the emergence of leadership that resonates with the party's objectives.

Peter Obi and the Primaries

Akpata shared that Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, is aware of his gubernatorial ambition and has discussed it with him. However, he does not anticipate Obi to publicly endorse any candidate until the primary elections are concluded. Akpata commended Obi's democratic ethos, describing him as fair, just, and equitable. He suggested that Obi, true to his character, would allow the selection process to take its course without interference.

In light of the internal challenges within the Labour Party, Akpata's firm loyalty and determination to stick with the party is note-worthy. The former NBA president's commitment to the Labour Party's ideals and objectives, coupled with his criticism of the party's internal issues, highlights the need for transparent, fair, and democratic processes within political parties.