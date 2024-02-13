Labour Party Withdraws Support for Rochdale Candidate Over Alleged Anti-Semitic Remarks

In a swift and decisive move, the Labour Party has withdrawn its support for Azhar Ali, its candidate for the Rochdale by-election. The decision comes in the wake of controversial comments Ali allegedly made about Israel and Jewish people.
The Unraveling of Azhar Ali
Initially, Labour stood by Ali when he claimed that Israel allowed the Hamas attack on 7 October as a pretext to invade Gaza. However, the tide turned when Ali reportedly blamed Jewish media figures for criticism against a pro-Palestinian Labour MP. Following these allegations, the party suspended Ali pending an investigation.
A Party in Turmoil
The handling of the case has been met with criticism, with some calling it shambolic. The suspension of Ali comes at a critical time for the Labour Party, as its leader, Sir Keir Starmer, works to steer the party back to the political middle ground and repair relations with Britain's Jewish community. The party faced accusations of discrimination against Jews under its former leader, Jeremy Corbyn.
A Commitment to Change
Starmer's decision to withdraw support for Ali demonstrates a commitment to rooting out antisemitism within the party. Despite being on the ballot paper, if elected, Ali will not hold the party whip and will sit as an independent MP. The Daily Mail approached Labour with additional comments made by Ali, leading to the party withdrawing its support.
Local activists considered supporting Simon Danczuk, a former Labour MP, to prevent George Galloway, a Workers party candidate, from winning the by-election. Galloway, who is focusing on Rochdale's Pakistani and Kashmiri Muslim community for votes, is expected to benefit from Ali's suspension.
The Labour Party has emphasized the importance of candidates representing its values, citing this as the reason for Ali's suspension. This decision serves as a powerful reminder that the party will not tolerate discriminatory remarks or behavior.