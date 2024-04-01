Labour Party Transformation: 80% Back Keir Starmer, Eyes on Election Victory

Four in five Labour members now support Keir Starmer, showcasing a significant shift in the party's grassroots composition and a growing confidence in securing a majority in the upcoming election. This change follows Starmer's strategic move to eject far-left factions and reshape the party's identity since his election in April 2020.

Strategic Overhaul and Membership Dynamics

Since assuming leadership, Starmer and his team have focused on redefining Labour's direction, starting with the proscription of far-left groups aligned with Jeremy Corbyn. This move not only signalled a departure from the previous leadership but also initiated a membership transformation. Labour's membership has seen a decline from over 550,000 during Corbyn's tenure to approximately 366,604 by 2024, reflecting both a deliberate cleansing process and a natural attrition. However, the support for Starmer within this streamlined membership base has surged, with private polling indicating an 81% approval rating by October 2023.

Election Optimism and Policy Focus

The bolstered support for Starmer is paralleled by a growing belief among Labour members that the party is on a trajectory to outperform the Conservatives in the forthcoming election. This optimism is underpinned by Labour's strategic pivot towards pragmatic policies aimed at winning governance, such as the ambitious plan to achieve clean power by 2030 through private finance. The focus has shifted from ideological purity to electoral pragmatism, reflecting a broader consensus within the party on the importance of power over protest.

Rebuilding Trust and Looking Forward

Key to Starmer's success has been his ability to rebuild trust with various community groups, notably the Jewish community, and to present Labour as a viable electoral force. The party's proactive stance on rule changes and its emphasis on electability over internal satisfaction underscore a commitment to transforming the country through governance. As Labour anticipates an influx of new members in the lead-up to the election, the party's leadership is poised to leverage this renewed support and confidence to challenge the Conservatives' hold on power.