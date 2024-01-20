Labour Party Takes Major Steps Towards Internal Reform

Confronting challenges from within, the Labour Party has announced that it has implemented 154 out of 165 recommendations made in a 2022 report addressing racial, sexual, and bullying issues within the party. The report, authored by Martin Forde KC, was a direct response to the antisemitism crisis that plagued the party under the leadership of former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Advertisment

Addressing Internal Issues

Current leader, Sir Keir Starmer, entrusted Martin Forde KC with the task of investigating the party's internal climate. Out of the 165 recommendations made in Forde's report, Labour has made significant strides by implementing 154, while considering but not advancing on 11 others. Some recommendations, such as the use of blind CVs in recruitment processes, will not be adopted.

A Focus on Training

Advertisment

As part of its ongoing efforts to address the issues highlighted in the report, Labour is set to conduct unconscious bias training, as well as provide specialized training for recruitment panel members. This training will be extended to MPs, peers, councillors, and mayors, reflecting the party's commitment to comprehensive internal reform.

Need for More Action

Despite the substantial progress made, Forde believes that the party can do more. He is keen on discussing the unaddressed recommendations with the working party. However, some black Labour MPs have voiced dissatisfaction with the pace and extent of the changes, suggesting that the party's leadership is neglecting black voters and members. Feeling disillusioned and taken for granted, these MPs are planning a meeting to consider further action and urge the leadership to fully implement Forde's recommendations.

Commitment to Change

Labour has expressed remorse for past attitudes and is committed to tackling discriminatory behaviours. A robust complaints system is being put in place, along with codes of conduct addressing Islamophobia, Afrophobia, and anti-black racism. Additionally, Labour has funded a black leadership program and established new codes of conduct for all members, further evidencing its commitment to change.