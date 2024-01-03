Labour Party Stakes Claim as Nigeria’s Main Opposition Amid PDP’s Decline

Former Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo, has chastised Minister Nyesom Wike for accepting an appointment under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration. This decision was made despite Wike’s affiliation with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a move that Okonkwo believes signals the waning influence of the PDP in the Nigerian political landscape.

Labour Party: Nigeria’s Main Opposition Party

In a recent interview with Arise TV, Okonkwo backed the Labour Party’s (LP) claim of being the primary opposition party in Nigeria, a sentiment echoed by LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Obi has repeatedly stated that the LP is prepared to counter the ruling party and safeguard the welfare of Nigerians. Okonkwo emphasized the LP’s accomplishment of obtaining 25% of the votes across all six geopolitical zones in the 2023 general elections.

Defining the Labour Party’s Seven-Point Agenda

Okonkwo lavished praise on Obi’s seven-point agenda, alleging that it was replicated by rivals. The party’s spokesperson maintained that under Obi’s leadership, the LP exhibits the capability, competence, and character necessary for governance, a stark contrast to the perceived inadequacies of other contenders.

Declining Influence of the PDP

In conclusion, Okonkwo asserted that the PDP, as evidenced by Wike’s transition to the APC, is no longer a significant political entity in Nigeria, having been eclipsed by the APC. This bold claim underscores the shifting dynamics in Nigeria’s political arena, where the Labour Party is positioning itself as a critical opposition force against the ruling APC.