Labour Party Reinstates Suspended Leaders, Addresses Gubernatorial Nomination Fees in Nigeria

The Labour Party (LP) in Nigeria has reinstated a number of previously suspended leaders while addressing the controversial issue of nomination fees for gubernatorial aspirants. The state chairman, Ogbalol Kelly, defended the party's decision during a press conference in Benin City.

During the announcement, Kelly revealed that the nomination fee was set at 30 million, a figure significantly lower than those of other major political parties in the country. He argued that aspirants must demonstrate the financial capability to fund campaigns and fulfil other electoral requirements. Kelly further emphasized that those unable to afford the fee would likely struggle to compete effectively in the electoral arena.

Fees as Integral Funding Source

According to Kelly, the nomination fees serve as a critical source of funding for the party. The revenue raised helps the LP cover costs related to primary elections, general elections, and potential legal and logistical challenges that may arise during the election process.

To encourage female participation in politics, the Labour Party has made a significant move by reducing the nomination fee by 50% for female aspirants. This initiative has already seen one female aspirant acquire a nomination form, along with one male aspirant. Kelly encouraged other potential candidates to follow their lead and join the race.

Assurances and Allegations

The Labour Party has assured its members and the general public of a fair election process. In response to allegations that the party received 500 million from the state government to endorse a less-experienced candidate, Kelly firmly denied these claims. He stressed that the party's electoral guidelines are in line with the constitution and the electoral act, reinforcing the party's commitment to transparency and integrity.