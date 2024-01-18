Labour Party Pledges Support for Tech Firms Eyeing London Stock Exchange

The Labour Party, positioning itself for the upcoming fall election, expresses willingness to collaborate with tech firms seeking London listings. Business spokesman Jonathan Reynolds, interviewed at Davos, considers incentives akin to those in France, aiming to foster a positive dialogue with businesses.

A Bid to Revitalize London's Tech Scene

Labour's pledge signifies a concerted effort to reposition London as a prime destination for tech firms looking to go public. The party believes that creating a supportive environment for tech companies can spur economic growth, foster innovation, and elevate London's stature on the global financial stage. However, the specifics of Labour's approach and the measures they plan to take to facilitate these listings remain unspecified.

Collaboration in the Tech Sector

Delta Electronics Inc and Ceres Power Limited, a subsidiary of a firm listed on the London Stock Exchange, recently announced a long-term collaboration agreement. This partnership aims to tap into Ceres' hydrogen energy stack technology portfolio for approximately GBP43 million. Their objective is to develop solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) and solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) systems for hydrogen energy applications. Production is slated to commence by the end of 2026.

The Future of Tech in London

The Labour Party's commitment to fostering a nurturing environment for tech listings echoes a broader push to drive economic growth and innovation. As the world grapples with the challenges of the future, the role of technology firms and their influence on the global financial landscape is becoming increasingly central.