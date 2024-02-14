Labour Party Grapples with Crisis as Ratings Drop Amid Scandals

In a dramatic turn of events, the Labour Party finds itself embroiled in a deepening crisis. With approval ratings dropping significantly, the party now maintains a mere 12-point lead over the Conservatives. The internal turmoil is fueled by accusations of antisemitism, with a third Labour politician allegedly attending a controversial meeting at its center.

Adding to the party's woes, the National Treasurer, Ms. Oluchi Okpara, has been suspended over allegations of financial impropriety against the National Chairman, Comrade Julius Abure. The National Working Committee (NWC) accuses Okpara of making unsubstantiated claims and colluding with disgruntled former party members to tarnish the party's image.

Disciplinary Action and Power Struggles

A disciplinary panel has been formed to investigate the allegations against Okpara, who faces a minimum 6-month suspension. The crisis within the party stems from power struggles and accusations of mismanagement of party funds.

The NWC has accused Okpara of disregarding the party's leadership and millions of its members by not appearing before the disciplinary committee to clear herself. She is also alleged to be working with expelled members of the party leadership and making false allegations against Abure.

Okpara's claim that the party made N3.5 billion from the sale of forms during the 2023 general election has been disputed by the NWC. They state that the actual amount was N1.2 billion.

Despite attempts at annihilation by the political establishment following the 2023 general election, the Labour Party has resisted these efforts. However, the current internal crisis threatens to undermine the party's resilience and unity.