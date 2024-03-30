Labour Party Faces Membership Decline Over Gaza Stance, Green Policy Reversal Amid Poll Lead

Labour's membership has significantly dwindled by over 23,000 in just two months, a startling development given its strong position in current opinion polls. This exodus is largely attributed to controversies surrounding its policies on Gaza and a major U-turn on green investments, casting shadows over the party's readiness to govern post-Tory rule.

Controversial Policies Trigger Membership Exodus

The Labour Party's stance on Gaza, particularly its hesitation to call for an immediate ceasefire following the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, has sparked significant backlash, culminating in the resignation of at least 70 Labour councillors and the loss of four councils. This stance, alongside the party's decision to scale back its green investment plan from £28bn a year to under £15bn, has not only alienated a significant portion of its base but also raised questions about its commitment to environmental policies and global peace efforts.

Financial Stability Amidst Membership Turmoil

Despite the sharp decline in membership, Labour's financial health appears stable, buoyed by healthy donations and substantial union support. The party's general secretary, David Evans, revealed the membership numbers to the National Executive Committee, noting the drop from 390,000 in January to 366,604. This decrease is noteworthy, especially considering the peak membership of over 532,000 at the end of 2019. However, officials emphasize the historically high levels of membership compared to the 150,000 at the end of the last Labour government in 2010, suggesting no direct correlation between membership figures and electoral popularity.

Implications for Labour's Future

The membership decline presents a critical juncture for Labour, highlighting the potential risks of alienating core supporters through policy decisions. The backlash from both the party's stance on Gaza and the green investment policy reversal underscores the importance of aligning party policies with the values and expectations of its base. As Labour navigates this challenging period, the reactions from groups like Momentum indicate a growing concern within the party's ranks about the direction under Keir Starmer's leadership. The coming months will be crucial for Labour to reconcile its policy positions with the expectations of its membership base, ensuring it remains a viable contender for government.