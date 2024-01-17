Labour Party Councillor Resigns Over Party's Stance on Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a surprising turn of events, Councillor Ammar Anwar of the Labour Party in Dewsbury West resigned from his party during a full council meeting. This unexpected move was triggered by Anwar's dissatisfaction with the Labour Party's stance on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Anwar's resignation came at a pivotal moment: during a debate on a motion initiated by the Green group. The motion sought the council's backing to petition the UK government to advocate for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza at the United Nations. The Labour and Liberal Democrat groups had proposed amendments to this motion.

A Voice for Gaza

In an emotional speech, Anwar criticized the heavy bombardment in Gaza by Israeli forces and cited United Nations statistics claiming that over 25,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, had been killed in the past three months. He shared a personal instance where his daughter questioned him about the disturbing images she had seen on the news regarding the Gaza conflict. This event, among others, influenced his decision to resign.

Anwar, who has been a lifelong supporter of the Labour Party, stated that he could no longer associate himself with an organization that supports what he described as an apartheid state responsible for the deaths of thousands. He put forth the possibility of his rejoining if the Party's leadership underwent changes and its policies on Palestine, Kashmir, and Ukraine were revised.

Despite Anwar's resignation, the motion was approved with the Labour amendment.