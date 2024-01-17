Labour Party Councillor Calls for Transparency on Ireland's Housing Crisis

Seamus Ryan, a Labour Party councillor from Waterford, has issued an urgent call to the Irish Government demanding the immediate release of the Housing Commission's report.

Ryan seeks to shed light on the true scale of the housing needs in the country amidst a growing crisis.

Overcrowding, adults unable to move out of their childhood homes, and children forced to do homework in hotels due to inadequate housing are some of the glaring issues he highlighted.

The housing crisis in Ireland has been a matter of concern with effects rippling across the country.

Ryan's call to action underlines the need for transparency and immediate action, as he believes that the government's current housing targets for 2024 are insufficient to meet the real demand.

The councillor is urging the government to set a credible target for home delivery and prioritize the construction of social and affordable housing in Waterford and beyond.