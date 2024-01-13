Labour Party Can Win Without Scotland, Asserts First Minister Humza Yousaf

Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, has voiced confidence in the Labour Party’s ability to secure victory in the upcoming general election, irrespective of their performance in Scotland. This assertion comes amidst Labour’s strong showing in polls, alluding to the likelihood of an overall triumph.

A Shift in Political Dynamics

Yousaf’s statement highlights the new political dynamics at play. It signals that Labour’s standing in other regions of the United Kingdom could be enough to clinch a parliamentary majority. This outlook indicates a change in the electoral landscape where the outcome of Scottish constituencies might not play as pivotal a role in the overall result as in previous elections.

Labour’s Commanding Lead and SNP’s Decline

The first Scottish poll of the year by Redfield and Wilton Strategies shows SNP and Labour neck-to-neck at 35 per cent of the vote. However, the SNP could face a significant loss of seats due to the first past the post system for Westminster elections. Current projections suggest the SNP could lose up to 33 of the 48 seats it secured in 2019, while Labour is hopeful of winning well over 20 Scottish seats.

In contrast, Yousaf’s confidence stems from Labour’s commanding lead in UK-wide polls, suggesting a likely victory even without a single Scottish seat. This strategy marks a radical departure from the SNP’s previous stance of influencing the UK Government in a hung parliament.

Cautionary Notes

Despite the optimism, experts warn that polls may fluctuate before the general election, and Labour’s claim of not needing Scotland may not endure in the long haul. Echoes of the 2017 general election linger, when the exit poll results at 10 p.m. saw cheers in Labour offices and dismay in Conservative headquarters as then-Prime Minister Theresa May faced a stunning defeat.