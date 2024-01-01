en English
en English
Nigeria

Labour Party Blasts President Tinubu’s New Year’s Day Address as ‘Appalling and Hollow’

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:40 pm EST


In a recent development, Nigeria’s Labour Party has sharply criticized President Bola Tinubu’s New Year’s Day address, denouncing it as ‘appalling and hollow.’ The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, voiced the party’s disapproval, arguing that the speech was devoid of empathy, and riddled with hypocrisy and deceit.

Labour Party’s Criticism

The Labour Party took issue with the absence of any comforting words for the families affected by the Christmas Eve terrorist attack in Plateau State, an incident that claimed over 200 lives. In addition, Ifoh underscored the president’s failure to tackle significant issues, including insecurity, infrastructure decay, the collapse of manufacturing and productive sectors, inflation, and the devaluation of the Naira.

Questioning President’s Decisions

Furthermore, the Labour Party questioned the president’s assertion that all his decisions and foreign trips were in the national interest. The party expressed particular criticism of the government’s handling of fuel subsidy removal and the use of foreign reserves for a climate change summit in Dubai.

Call to Uphold Constitution

In conclusion, the Labour Party called on the National Assembly to uphold the constitution, further urging national prayers during this critical time. The party’s critique underscores the growing tensions and challenges facing President Bola Tinubu’s administration, illuminating the need for a more empathetic and effective policy approach.

Nigeria Politics Terrorism
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

