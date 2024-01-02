Labour MPs Propose New Referendum on Brexit: A Chance to Cut Through the Impasse

Labour MPs Peter Kyle and Phil Wilson have presented a novel approach to the Brexit conundrum, proposing an amendment to the Withdrawal Agreement bill that would trigger a fresh referendum. Their initiative, designed to pass Theresa May’s Brexit deal into law, hinges on delaying its implementation to make time for a public vote.

A New Compromise

This development comes on the heels of a similar compromise suggested by the civil rights group, New Europeans. They proposed a three-month extension of Article 50, an endorsement of May’s deal with a ‘sunset clause’, and a referendum to coincide with the European elections on May 23. The rationale behind this initiative is to break the parliamentary deadlock and offer citizens a democratic say on the final terms of Brexit.

Support from New Europeans

Roger Casale, founder of New Europeans and former Labour MP, has voiced his support for the Kyle/Wilson amendment. Casale stressed the necessity to cut through the Brexit impasse with a public vote. This vote would either confirm leaving the EU with a deal or result in staying by revoking Article 50.

Concerns over Delay

Further delay and the EU’s potential refusal to extend Article 50 beyond June 29 have generated concern among the group. This is because the new European Parliament is set to commence on July 2. Casale is urging both political figures and the public to support the amendment and the referendum, as a way to end the uncertainty that Brexit has caused for individuals and businesses.