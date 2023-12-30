Labour MP Jon Cruddas Questions Keir Starmer’s Readiness for Power

In a critical assessment of Labour Party leader Keir Starmer’s readiness for power, Jon Cruddas, an MP for Labour and a respected party historian, expresses his concerns about Starmer’s detachment from the party’s traditions and ideological roots. In his book ‘A Century of Labour,’ Cruddas questions Starmer’s connection to the ethical and spiritual concerns of Labour’s early founders like Keir Hardie and George Lansbury. Starmer’s understanding of core issues such as inequality, material justice, and welfare distribution seems to Cruddas to be lacking.

Starmer’s Disconnection from Labour’s Ideological Roots

Noting Starmer’s apparent disinterest in questions of liberty and freedom, Cruddas paints a picture of a leader who values familiarity and is unchallenging in his approach. This, he suggests, leads to uncertainty about what a Starmer government’s objectives would be, beyond simply gaining office. The Labour Party appears to be setting up the coming election as a referendum on the Conservative government, rather than presenting a competing political vision.

Abandonment of Campaign Pledges

Starmer’s abandonment of campaign commitments made during his bid to succeed Jeremy Corbyn, and his move to centralize power within the party, have been identified by Cruddas as further causes for concern. Independent thought among candidates seems to be suppressed, leading to doubts about Starmer’s ability to become a successful prime minister.

The Risk of an Election Win for Labour

Cruddas warns that without stronger ties to Labour’s traditions and a clearer platform, an election victory could pose existential risks to the party. This critique coincides with speculation about Prime Minister Rishi Sunak potentially calling for a May general election after a tax-cutting budget on March 6. Interestingly, Sunak himself remains behind Labour in the polls, even as he outlines his own achievements and future promises.