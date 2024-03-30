Damien Egan's Ties to Preacher Shakeel Begg Spark Investigation Calls

Labour MP Damien Egan has come under scrutiny for his associations with radical Muslim preacher Shakeel Begg, despite a High Court judge's 2016 ruling describing Begg as an extremist. Egan, who served as Mayor of Lewisham before his parliamentary tenure, has been reported to frequently appear alongside Begg, praising his mosque for its community contributions and awarding it and Begg various recognitions.

During his mayoral tenure in Lewisham, Egan developed a close relationship with Begg, the chief imam of the Lewisham Islamic Centre (LIC), a figure previously found by the courts to promote and encourage religious violence. This connection persisted even after Egan transitioned to a parliamentary role, with continued appearances at events hosted by LIC and accolades conferred upon Begg and his mosque for their community service, despite Begg's controversial stance on Israel and Western politics.

Political and Public Backlash

The revelation of Egan's interactions with Begg and the LIC has sparked significant backlash, prompting calls for investigation from political opponents. The Conservative Party's deputy chairman criticized the Labour Party for not distancing itself from extremist figures, highlighting the need for scrutiny into Egan's actions. Despite the controversy, Egan defended his engagement with all faith groups in Lewisham, emphasizing his intention to build bridges within the community, although he admitted disappointment over inflammatory statements issued by LIC under Begg's leadership.

This incident raises questions about the judgement of political figures and their associations with controversial religious leaders. It underscores the delicate balance between community engagement and the endorsement of extremist ideologies, challenging the Labour Party and its leadership to address these concerns amid growing political tension. As the story unfolds, the focus on Egan's actions and the Labour Party's response could significantly impact public perception and political dynamics in the UK.