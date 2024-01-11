Labour Leaders Outline Vision for NHS at Alder Hey Children's Hospital Visit

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, accompanied by shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, visited Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, setting out their vision for the National Health Service (NHS).

The visit brought to light their concerns about the current state of children's health in the UK and the impact of the Conservative government's policies on it. The Labour leaders not only highlighted the issues but also shed light on their party's plans to tackle them.

Children's Health: A Focal Point of Concern

During the visit, Sir Keir expressed his deep concern about the impact of the government's current direction on children's health. He highlighted the need for systemic change, underscoring that children's health in the UK is being adversely affected by the government's policies. Wes Streeting echoed these concerns, emphasizing that childhood in the UK should not be a determinant of health inequality. He stressed the collective societal responsibility to prioritize children's well-being.

Labour's Comprehensive Strategy for NHS

The visit was also an opportunity for the Labour leaders to outline their comprehensive strategy for the NHS. The plan includes seven key focal points such as mental health, obesity, dentistry, and reducing waiting lists. It involves an increase in appointments by two million a year, made possible through better utilization of evenings and weekends.

The strategy also includes recruiting thousands more staff for child mental health and introducing specialist support in every school. An open access hub in every community is also part of the plan, intended to make health services more accessible.

Funding the Initiatives

Labour aims to deliver an additional 700,000 dentist appointments per year and tackle childhood obesity with measures like a TV advertising curfew for junk food. The funding for these initiatives is planned to be sourced by abolishing certain tax statuses and loopholes, a clear shift from current practices.