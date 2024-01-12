en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Labour Leader Starmer’s Qatar-Funded Private Jet Trip Raises Eyebrows

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Labour Leader Starmer’s Qatar-Funded Private Jet Trip Raises Eyebrows

On his trip to the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the UK’s Labour Party, took a detour to meet the Emir of Qatar, courtesy of a private jet funded by the Qatari government. The travel expenses for Starmer and his three staff members have been declared at £25,508, with an additional £765 attributed to automobile travel at the conference.

The Trip: A Matter of National Interest or Controversial Luxury?

Starmer defended his attendance at the climate conference, hosted by the United Arab Emirates, stating it was of British national interest. He emphasized the importance of such global gatherings for future clean power initiatives, especially if Labour wins the upcoming election. However, the use of a private jet, not funded by the UK taxpayers but by the Qatari government, raises eyebrows, considering the Labour’s past criticism of ministerial use of UK-funded private jets for official trips.

Implications of the Qatar-Funded Trip

The trip might stir controversy, not just for its stark contrast with Labour’s stance, but also for the criticism it might draw from climate campaigners. With regular commercial flights readily available between Dubai and Doha, a journey of approximately 1.5 hours, the choice of a private jet is questionable. Critics argue that this move undermines Labour’s commitment to ethical governance and foreign relations, creating potential conflicts of interest.

Starmer’s Agenda

Beyond the climate conference, Starmer used this opportunity to discuss the crisis in the Middle East, the situation in Gaza, and the possibility of UK-Qatar cooperation. While these discussions underline the broader diplomatic agenda of the trip, they don’t quite allay the concerns raised by Starmer’s choice of travel.

0
Climate & Environment Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
3 mins ago
Ancient Human Activities Altered Earth's Atmosphere, Antarctic Ice Cores Indicate
In a groundbreaking study that presents an astonishing glimpse into man’s early impact on the planet, scientists have discovered that human activities like fossil fuel burning and mining have been altering Earth’s atmosphere for centuries, leaving enduring traces in the polar ice caps. The research, spearheaded by Joe McConnell, Ph.D. of the Desert Research Institute
Ancient Human Activities Altered Earth's Atmosphere, Antarctic Ice Cores Indicate
Climate Change's Severe Implications for Animal Welfare: An Australian Study
2 hours ago
Climate Change's Severe Implications for Animal Welfare: An Australian Study
Canada Amps Up Pollution Rebate and Pauses Carbon Price; Trudeau Pledges Aid to Ukraine
3 hours ago
Canada Amps Up Pollution Rebate and Pauses Carbon Price; Trudeau Pledges Aid to Ukraine
Philippines Records 11th Warmest Year in 2023, El Niño a Major Contributing Factor
13 mins ago
Philippines Records 11th Warmest Year in 2023, El Niño a Major Contributing Factor
Climate Change Disrupts Monarch Butterfly Migration, Threatens Survival
43 mins ago
Climate Change Disrupts Monarch Butterfly Migration, Threatens Survival
European Parliament Steps Up: Endorsement of Mercury Restrictions and Methane Emission Reductions
1 hour ago
European Parliament Steps Up: Endorsement of Mercury Restrictions and Methane Emission Reductions
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda to Host Major International Summit: The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) 2024
2 mins
Uganda to Host Major International Summit: The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) 2024
Joel Ssenyonyi Advocates for Government Accountability on Public Funds
3 mins
Joel Ssenyonyi Advocates for Government Accountability on Public Funds
Botswana Football League in Crisis: Leadership Changes and Boycotts
5 mins
Botswana Football League in Crisis: Leadership Changes and Boycotts
Political Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi Demands Justice, Accountability
8 mins
Political Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi Demands Justice, Accountability
Uganda National Netball Team Aims for Comeback in Test Series
11 mins
Uganda National Netball Team Aims for Comeback in Test Series
Embrace Winter, Stay Safe: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s Advisory
13 mins
Embrace Winter, Stay Safe: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s Advisory
UK PM Rishi Sunak Approves Opposition's Formal Talks with Civil Service: A Pre-election Move?
13 mins
UK PM Rishi Sunak Approves Opposition's Formal Talks with Civil Service: A Pre-election Move?
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in Opening T20 Match: Dube Shines
14 mins
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in Opening T20 Match: Dube Shines
Ruiru Stadium: A Symbol of Neglect and Local Resistance
14 mins
Ruiru Stadium: A Symbol of Neglect and Local Resistance
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app