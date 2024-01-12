en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements

Labour parliamentary candidates for Stevenage, Welwyn Hatfield, and Hemel Hempstead are challenging the status quo in Hertfordshire’s special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) services. Kevin Bonavia, Andrew Lewin, and David Taylor have jointly penned an open letter to Councillor Richard Roberts, the Conservative leader of Hertfordshire County Council (HCC). Their missive critiques the current state of Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) and demands urgent improvements in the provision of these services.

Labour Calls for Urgent Changes

The trio’s critique focuses on the demand for transparency in the EHCP process and the creation of additional SEND school places. They have called for increased staffing, quarterly updates on progress, and the publication of the longest wait times for EHCP assessments. Their concerns extend to the funding allocated to SEND services, questioning the Conservative party’s commitment to increasing the necessary resources.

Conservative Response: Initiatives and Increased Funding

In his response, Cllr Richard Roberts defended his council’s actions, citing several initiatives and increased funding aimed at improving SEND services in Hertfordshire. He highlighted a total of 7 million GBP in additional annual funding for SEND services, recruitment of new staff, and the appointment of Dame Christine Lenehan to chair the new independent SEND Priority Executive. These measures form part of HCC’s Priority Action and Improvement Plan, which Roberts believes will enhance the provision of SEND services.

Challenges Remain Despite Efforts

Despite these initiatives, Cllr Roberts acknowledges that the demand and complexity of SEND services make it unlikely for all EHCPs to meet the legally required 20-week period for assessments. Notably, only 33% of EHCP assessments were completed within this timeframe in 2022. However, Roberts remains optimistic about ongoing improvements. As for the Labour candidates’ request for quarterly updates on SEND services, Roberts revealed that monthly updates would be provided to senior managers by the SEND Priority Executive. The decision to publish these figures rests with Dame Christine Lenehan.

0
Education Politics United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
National Leadership Prayer Breakfast Pledges Support for 'Educate to Elevate' Initiative
The 44th National Leadership Prayer Breakfast (NLPB), an event that has come to symbolize unity and peace among leaders in Jamaica, has unveiled its plan to funnel the proceedings from this year’s gathering towards the ‘Educate to Elevate’ community outreach initiative. This announcement was made by Rev. Major (Ret’d) Canute Chambers, the Secretary of the
National Leadership Prayer Breakfast Pledges Support for 'Educate to Elevate' Initiative
UNITAR and FAO Launch E-Learning Course for Latin America and Caribbean Professionals
22 mins ago
UNITAR and FAO Launch E-Learning Course for Latin America and Caribbean Professionals
The Farmers Bank Unveils Endowment Scholarship and Green Initiative at Westfield Center's One-Month Milestone
24 mins ago
The Farmers Bank Unveils Endowment Scholarship and Green Initiative at Westfield Center's One-Month Milestone
National Program Offers Paid Internships and Leadership Summit for Students
5 mins ago
National Program Offers Paid Internships and Leadership Summit for Students
Republic Act 8439: The Unintended Bias against SUC Faculty
19 mins ago
Republic Act 8439: The Unintended Bias against SUC Faculty
Ireland's Technological Universities Staff to Vote on Strike Amidst Dispute with Department of Higher Education
20 mins ago
Ireland's Technological Universities Staff to Vote on Strike Amidst Dispute with Department of Higher Education
Latest Headlines
World News
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
38 seconds
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
1 min
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
2 mins
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
2 mins
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
Venezuela's Chavista Majority Initiates Probe into Former Deputies and Allies
3 mins
Venezuela's Chavista Majority Initiates Probe into Former Deputies and Allies
MindLink Air: A Quantum Leap in Cognitive Wearable Technology
4 mins
MindLink Air: A Quantum Leap in Cognitive Wearable Technology
IRS Recovers $360 Million More in Overdue Taxes from Millionaires
7 mins
IRS Recovers $360 Million More in Overdue Taxes from Millionaires
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
7 mins
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
8 mins
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app