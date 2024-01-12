Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements

Labour parliamentary candidates for Stevenage, Welwyn Hatfield, and Hemel Hempstead are challenging the status quo in Hertfordshire’s special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) services. Kevin Bonavia, Andrew Lewin, and David Taylor have jointly penned an open letter to Councillor Richard Roberts, the Conservative leader of Hertfordshire County Council (HCC). Their missive critiques the current state of Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) and demands urgent improvements in the provision of these services.

Labour Calls for Urgent Changes

The trio’s critique focuses on the demand for transparency in the EHCP process and the creation of additional SEND school places. They have called for increased staffing, quarterly updates on progress, and the publication of the longest wait times for EHCP assessments. Their concerns extend to the funding allocated to SEND services, questioning the Conservative party’s commitment to increasing the necessary resources.

Conservative Response: Initiatives and Increased Funding

In his response, Cllr Richard Roberts defended his council’s actions, citing several initiatives and increased funding aimed at improving SEND services in Hertfordshire. He highlighted a total of 7 million GBP in additional annual funding for SEND services, recruitment of new staff, and the appointment of Dame Christine Lenehan to chair the new independent SEND Priority Executive. These measures form part of HCC’s Priority Action and Improvement Plan, which Roberts believes will enhance the provision of SEND services.

Challenges Remain Despite Efforts

Despite these initiatives, Cllr Roberts acknowledges that the demand and complexity of SEND services make it unlikely for all EHCPs to meet the legally required 20-week period for assessments. Notably, only 33% of EHCP assessments were completed within this timeframe in 2022. However, Roberts remains optimistic about ongoing improvements. As for the Labour candidates’ request for quarterly updates on SEND services, Roberts revealed that monthly updates would be provided to senior managers by the SEND Priority Executive. The decision to publish these figures rests with Dame Christine Lenehan.