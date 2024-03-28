Labour celebrated forcing a major armed forces personnel housing association to backtrack on making dozens of veterans homeless on Wednesday. Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey joined veterans at a London Stoll housing complex to back their bid to save comrades from being left on the streets. He paid tribute to Ben Coleman, Labour Parliamentary Candidate for Chelsea and Fulham who campaigned hard to help those affected by the sale of homes to Chelsea FC.

Community Mobilization Leads to Victory

Under a new £80m deal, the Premiership club is buying Stoll Mansions, home to over 100 veterans, 42 of whom faced being without homes as they were on "short hold leases." But local councillor and Labour Parliamentary candidate Mr. Coleman, along with veterans, persuaded Stoll to guarantee all vets will be given new homes. The Stoll complex has housed veterans for more than 100 years but only those there for more than five years have "assured tenancy."

Securing Future Accommodations

After Labour stepped in, Stoll is securing a nearby site so all the residents will be housed. Mr. Healey told the Mirror: "I must pay tribute to the hard work of Ben Coleman in making this happen and progressing towards veterans not being made homeless." The main problem was that the Stoll organisation was fixed on raising funds for the charity and lost sight of the residents, they lost sight of the community which does support each other.

Commitment to Veteran Welfare

Stoll Chief Executive Will Campbell-Wroe told the Mirror: "We are continuing to progress the sale of the majority of the Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions site to Chelsea FC and expect to share more information on this in the coming weeks. We are also well underway with securing new, higher quality properties with greatly improved accommodation for veterans in the local area, where our residents will receive enhanced support." Local council deputy leader Mr. Coleman added: "We owe it to these veterans to ensure they are housed and worked hard in striking up communications between them, the club and Stoll."