LA to Vote on Charter Amendments for Improved Governance

On March 5, citizens of Los Angeles will cast their votes on three pivotal charter amendments—R, S, and T—intended to refine municipal governance and financial practices. Each measure holds the potential to recalibrate the city’s administrative machinery, ensuring more oversight, fiscal responsibility, and efficiency.

Amendment R: Updating City Charter

Amendment R seeks to modernize the City Charter, weaving in contemporary language and revising the accounting methodology for transfers from the Power Fund to the General Fund. This revision aligns with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), ensuring transparency and accountability in financial operations. The Power Fund, a crucial financial resource, underpins vital services such as emergency response, public health, and infrastructure maintenance.

Measure S: Establishing Approval Limits

Measure S proposes the establishment of limits for contract, settlement, and claim approvals through ordinance. This measure mandates the oversight of the City Council in such matters, instituting a layer of scrutiny to prevent potential mismanagement and fiscal irregularities.

Measure T: Enhancing Contract Selection

Measure T advocates for the introduction of additional contract selection methods for capital improvement and infrastructure projects. It ensures that such contracts receive the City Council’s approval, aiming to curtail taxpayer expenses and guarantee efficient, timely, and budget-constrained delivery of municipal services.

These amendments enjoy the backing of Mayor Victor Gordo, several former mayors, a former City Manager, the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, and a business owner. Notably, no opposition arguments have been filed against Measures S and T, indicating their general acceptance. These amendments should not be conflated with the City’s comprehensive charter reform process.

In an unrelated development, the city council decided to allow rent hikes of 4% beginning on Feb 1, with an additional 2% increase permissible for landlords who cover their tenants’ gas and electricity costs. This policy applies to nearly 600,000 apartments and has received mixed reactions from landlords.