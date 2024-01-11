en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

La Plata County Republican Party in Turmoil over Chair’s Imminent Departure

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:52 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
La Plata County Republican Party in Turmoil over Chair’s Imminent Departure

In the serene landscape of La Plata County, Colorado, a storm brews not in nature, but within the quiet halls of the local Republican Party.

The eye of this storm is the party’s chair, Shelli Shaw, whose decision to relocate to South Dakota has catalyzed a dissonance among party leaders, leading to a request for her premature resignation.

Shaw, who assumed her role as chair in February 2023, has recently put her house up for sale, signaling her imminent departure.

Despite the executive committee’s call for her resignation by January 16, Shaw intends to hold her position until March 19, causing further agitation within the party’s ranks.

A potential vote of no-confidence looms on the horizon, scheduled for January 29, adding to the heated tableau.

0
Politics United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
The political landscape is buzzing as former South Carolina Governor, Nikki Haley, begins to eclipse Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in recent polls in Iowa. This unexpected turn of events mirrors the political drama of 2000, when McCain managed to surprise everyone by gaining significant ground in the same region. Haley’s rise in popularity seems to
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
Ecuador's Tax Hike Proposal Is A Bold Step to Combat Gang Violence Amidst Political Resistance
13 mins ago
Ecuador's Tax Hike Proposal Is A Bold Step to Combat Gang Violence Amidst Political Resistance
Former Speaker of the House of Commons: Controversy, Accusations, and New Suspicions
13 mins ago
Former Speaker of the House of Commons: Controversy, Accusations, and New Suspicions
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
5 mins ago
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
Biden's Election Strategy Entails Tackling Affordability & High Prices
9 mins ago
Biden's Election Strategy Entails Tackling Affordability & High Prices
South African President's Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy
13 mins ago
South African President's Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
2 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
5 mins
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
Biden's Election Strategy Entails Tackling Affordability & High Prices
9 mins
Biden's Election Strategy Entails Tackling Affordability & High Prices
The Silent Pandemic: Dr. David Denning's Study Reveals a Dramatic Rise in Global Fungal Infection Deaths
9 mins
The Silent Pandemic: Dr. David Denning's Study Reveals a Dramatic Rise in Global Fungal Infection Deaths
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
9 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
A Psychedelic Journey Towards Peace: The Story of Brian Meyer
12 mins
A Psychedelic Journey Towards Peace: The Story of Brian Meyer
South African President's Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy
13 mins
South African President's Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy
Ecuador's Tax Hike Proposal Is A Bold Step to Combat Gang Violence Amidst Political Resistance
13 mins
Ecuador's Tax Hike Proposal Is A Bold Step to Combat Gang Violence Amidst Political Resistance
Former Speaker of the House of Commons: Controversy, Accusations, and New Suspicions
13 mins
Former Speaker of the House of Commons: Controversy, Accusations, and New Suspicions
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
9 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
22 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app