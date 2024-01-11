La Plata County Republican Party in Turmoil over Chair’s Imminent Departure

In the serene landscape of La Plata County, Colorado, a storm brews not in nature, but within the quiet halls of the local Republican Party.

The eye of this storm is the party’s chair, Shelli Shaw, whose decision to relocate to South Dakota has catalyzed a dissonance among party leaders, leading to a request for her premature resignation.

Shaw, who assumed her role as chair in February 2023, has recently put her house up for sale, signaling her imminent departure.

Despite the executive committee’s call for her resignation by January 16, Shaw intends to hold her position until March 19, causing further agitation within the party’s ranks.

A potential vote of no-confidence looms on the horizon, scheduled for January 29, adding to the heated tableau.