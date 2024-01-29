LA District Attorney Candidates Criticize Gascon's Approach to Law Enforcement and Death Penalty

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is under fire due to his contentious relationship with law enforcement and his stance on the death penalty. The critique comes from several candidates vying for the DA position in a recent Q&A session, where they expressed their concerns and outlined their strategies to tackle these issues.
Law Enforcement Trust: A Key Concern
Debra Archuleta, one of the contenders, shed light on Gascon's negative impact on the bond between the DA's office and law enforcement. She attributed the demoralization among officers to his failure to prosecute crimes, a priority she pledges to rectify if elected. Daniel Kapelovitz, another candidate, echoed Archuleta's criticism, but emphasized the importance of respecting law enforcement and offering competitive salaries to attract talent.
Maria Ramirez, a fellow contender, pointed out Gascon's exclusion of law enforcement from his safety plans and his controversial decision to hire a self-proclaimed 'cop hater' as Chief of Staff, further straining relationships. David Milton and Nathan Hochman, also in the race, commented on Gascon's lack of collaboration and trust-building efforts with law enforcement agencies, pledging to restore partnerships and confidence.
Death Penalty Stance: A Matter of Debate
When the topic shifted to the death penalty, candidates had varied perspectives. Archuleta voiced her stance of considering the death penalty only for the most heinous crimes. Kapelovitz, on the other hand, expressed outright opposition, citing its lack of deterrence and the potential for wrongful convictions.
Ramirez and Milton both emphasized the need to adhere to the law and apply the death penalty judiciously. Hochman echoed their sentiments, stressing its use in extreme cases but acknowledging its troubled history. The Q&A session, however, did not have the participation of several candidates, and Gascon did not respond to related questions posed to him.