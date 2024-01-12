en English
L K Advani Reflects on His Role in Ram Mandir Agitation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:31 am EST
L K Advani Reflects on His Role in Ram Mandir Agitation

During the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani made a significant remark that offers insight into his role in the historical Ram Mandir movement. Advani likened himself to a ‘charioteer’, a seemingly modest position but one that holds profound symbolic value in the context of the temple’s establishment.

Advani’s Involvement in the Ram Mandir Movement

Advani’s comment serves as a gentle reminder of his leadership in the Ram Janmabhoomi campaign in the late 1980s and early 1990s. This grassroots movement sought to construct a temple at Lord Ram’s purported birthplace in Ayodhya. It was a significant cultural and political development in India, with far-reaching consequences that continue to reverberate to this day. Advani’s role was pivotal in galvanizing public support for the cause and rallying the masses towards the goal of building the Ram Mandir.

‘Pran Pratishtha’ – A Momentous Occasion

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony symbolizes the infusion of life into the deity’s idol. It is a milestone in the temple’s establishment, marking the point where the structure transcends its physical nature to become a living embodiment of faith and devotion. Advani’s presence and remarks at this event underscore his continued relevance and influence within the political and cultural landscape of the country.

Implications for ‘Mission 2024’

The relevance of Advani’s comments extends beyond a reflection on the past. They are being discussed in the context of ‘Mission 2024’, hinting at their potential influence on future political strategies and campaigns. It suggests that the Ram Mandir issue, along with the legacy of leaders like Advani, may continue to shape the political discourse in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

History India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

