Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz Parliament and KOICA Partner for Parliamentary Digitalization

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
In a recent move towards digital transformation, the Kyrgyz Parliament, under the leadership of its Vice Speaker, Nurbek Sydygaliev, engaged in pivotal discussions with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kyrgyzstan, Lee Won-jae, and representatives from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Kyrgyzstan, including the agency’s Director, Yi Jongsu. The central theme of the dialogue revolved around the enhancement of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Parliament and KOICA, primarily in relation to a groundbreaking project aimed at digitizing the parliament’s operations.

Seeding the Digital Transformation

The seeds of this venture were sown during Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev’s visit to Korea in February 2023, which culminated in an $8.4 million agreement signed between the Kyrgyz Parliament and KOICA. This project, featuring a four-year timeline, is designed to catalyze a significant upswing in the transparency of parliamentary processes and bolster the connection between lawmakers and their constituents.

Emphasizing Bilateral Relations and Mutual Assistance

Vice Speaker Sydygaliev underscored the importance of this digital leap and highlighted the necessity of nurturing bilateral relations with Korea. The sentiment was echoed by Ambassador Lee Won-jae, who assured Korea’s readiness to aid in the successful implementation of the agreement. The meeting served as a platform for the presentation of a comprehensive work plan, shedding light on the forthcoming tasks associated with the project.

Catalyzing Parliamentary Transparency

As the Kyrgyz Parliament embarks on this digital journey, the strategic partnership with KOICA underscores the importance of international cooperation in leveraging technology to enhance parliamentary transparency and citizen engagement. The resultant digitization is poised to drive a paradigm shift in the way parliamentary operations are conducted, providing an exemplar for other nations to emulate in their quest for enhanced democratic processes.

Kyrgyzstan Politics South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

