Kyle Kirkland: Casino Owner Turns Congressional Candidate for California's 20th District

In a move that has stirred the political landscape of California's 20th District, Kyle Kirkland, a seasoned entrepreneur and political newcomer, has announced his candidacy for the congressional seat previously occupied by Kevin McCarthy. The 61-year-old businessman and Fresno County resident of 15 years is among the eleven contenders vying for the position in the upcoming 2024 election.
From Casino to Congress
Known for his operations at Club One Casino, Kirkland brings a unique blend of business acumen and community engagement to the race. His roles as president of the California Gaming Association and Chair of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo demonstrate his commitment to local development and public service. Kirkland believes his practical problem-solving skills and hands-on business experience will distinguish him from traditional career politicians.
Platform Priorities
Kirkland’s campaign centers on addressing key economic concerns, especially inflation and federal spending. He advocates for a secure border system that combines physical, virtual, and natural barriers, while also pushing for a fair and practical immigration policy. This includes providing legal pathways and ensuring the necessary infrastructure to support legal immigration sustainably. In the realm of foreign policy, Kirkland supports backing allies like Israel and maintaining moral superiority in the Ukraine situation, yet encourages other nations to share the financial burdens of global conflicts.
Domestic Focus
On the home front, Kirkland criticizes strict business regulations, arguing they increase the cost of living. He proposes devoting more resources to law enforcement and addressing homelessness through multiuse housing solutions. Using the metaphor of a dog that chases three rabbits and goes hungry, he emphasizes the need to focus on key issues rather than spreading efforts too thinly.
Re-registered with the Republican Party, Kirkland pledges to support the GOP nominee, who is likely to be Donald Trump, in the 2024 presidential race. His candidacy in the 20th District election marks a significant moment in his life and potentially the broader political landscape.